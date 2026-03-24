There are strong indications that the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are reportedly considering a consensus arrangement that could see the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, emerge as the party’s governorship candidate for the 2027 election.

A similar arrangement is also said to favour the senator representing Ogun West and Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, as the party’s governorship candidate in Ogun State.

While the senator representing Oyo South, Sharafadeen Alli, is reportedly preferred for the same position in Oyo State.

Sources familiar with the development said the proposals followed a meeting between South-West APC stakeholders and President Bola Tinubu in Lagos on Sunday night.

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The meeting came shortly after the President hosted Vice President Kashim Shettima and several governors at his Lagos residence during the Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

After the event, Tinubu reportedly held another meeting with party leaders from Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo States to deliberate on preparations for the 2027 elections.

New Telegraph recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the presidential and National Assembly elections for January 16, 2027, while governorship and state assembly elections are slated for February 6, 2027.

According to the electoral body, political parties are expected to conduct their primaries between April and May 2026, with candidates emerging before the end of May.

The Electoral Act 2026 allows political parties to choose their candidates either through consensus or direct primaries. The APC has often favoured consensus, citing the popularity and electability of widely accepted candidates.

President Tinubu returned to Lagos on Friday after a brief state visit to the United Kingdom and reportedly used part of his Sallah break to engage in political consultations on leadership succession in key South-West states.

Only Lagos, Ogun and Oyo will hold governorship elections in the region in 2027, making them strategically important for the APC.

Sources present at the meeting described the deliberations as extensive and focused on strategies for maintaining the party’s dominance in the region.

One of the sources said, “The choices of Hamzat, Yayi, and Alli were arrived at after a prolonged discussion with the President, taking into account the collective opinions of those present and the popularity of the candidates in their respective states.”

Among those said to have attended the meeting were the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila; Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun; Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji; and the Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service, Zaccheaus Adedeji, among others.

Party insiders noted that although some aspirants have reservations about the recommendations, consultations are ongoing to reach a broader consensus and provide alternative positions for those who may step aside.

In Lagos, the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, is also believed to be interested in the governorship race.

A source said, “Though some online reports suggested he will resign to pursue the governorship, he has insisted on remaining in office and focusing on delivering the Renewed Hope agenda.”

Other APC figures reportedly eyeing the Lagos governorship ticket include Gbajabiamila, former governor Akinwunmi Ambode, Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, Chief of Staff to the governor Tayo Ayinde, presidential aide Hakeem Muri-Okunola, Senator Tokunbo Abiru and Environment Commissioner Tokunbo Wahab, among others.

In Ogun State, the proposed choice of Adeola is said to differ from the preference of Governor Abiodun, who is reportedly backing Senator Shaibu Afolabi Salisu.

Sources said the governor supports Salisu because of his role in Abiodun’s 2019 election campaign, although former governor Olusegun Osoba is said not to share the same view.

Former governor Ibikunle Amosun is also believed to be considering a return to the Senate in 2027, a move that could alter the political calculations in the state.

In Oyo State, many APC leaders are said to favour Alli. The position is also believed to have the backing of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Rashidi Ladoja, a former governor of the state.

The meeting also reportedly examined the prospects of the Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu, whose governorship ambition has generated debate among party leaders.

Sources suggested the minister may struggle to defeat a candidate likely to be backed by the incumbent governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde.

One of the sources said, “Adelabu does not have the popularity to win the governorship against Governor Seyi Makinde’s anointed candidate.”

The source also cited a recent House of Representatives by-election supported by the minister which was lost to the Peoples Democratic Party.

Meanwhile, the APC has begun consultations with stakeholders on the possibility of adopting consensus candidates for various positions ahead of its national convention.

The Deputy National Organising Secretary of the party, Nze Chidi Duru, said while consensus may be preferred, aspirants are still free to contest.

He said, “It is not that we are likely, we will have a consensus. That is an indication of the APC being a democratic party. But should it happen that there is a member of the party who would like to throw his hat in the ring? He is more than welcome.”

However, some analysts have warned that consensus must not be used as a cover for imposing candidates.

The President of the Nigerian Political Science Association, Hassan Saliu, said, “If truly they achieve consensus, I don’t see anything bad in it. But once there is dissent, even from one person, the wall of consensus breaks down.”

Similarly, the publicity secretary of the Coalition of United Political Parties, Mark Adebayo, said consensus should remain an internal party decision and must not become a tool for imposing candidates on party members.