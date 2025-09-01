2027 Guber: Enugu East Adopts Mbah As Sole Candidate

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah’s senatorial district – Enugu East – yesterday endorsed him as their sole candidate for the 2027 governorship election. Mbah is from the Owo community in the Nkanu East Local Government Area.

In a communiqué issued at the end of a town hall meeting of leaders of thought and people from the zone in Enugu, the people stated that they decided to endorse him for a second term due to his “trailblazing performance” in just over two years in office.

The group said: “He has not only kept his campaign promises to Ndi Enugu, but has equally surpassed expectations. “We are indeed proud that Mbah stands tall as the rave of the moment by every sector and indicator, as far as sub-national governance in Nigeria today is concerned.”

The communiqué highlighted the Mbah government’s achievements in security, education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, and tourism. The group said: “Given Mbah’s trailblazing performance, we are convinced that he is leading Enugu State on the path of development never witnessed before.”

It added: “In endorsing him, we want to state that we are blind to party affiliation.

“In the face of Nigeria’s fluid party politics, our political party is Dr Peter Mbah, a performing governor, who has shown that he not only has what it takes to turn Enugu State around, but also to take it to the pinnacle of glory where our founding fathers dreamt of.”

Enugu East urged other senatorial districts to reciprocate its support in past elections, noting that Enugu East had refrained from contesting the governorship in 2007, 2011, 2015, and 2019 in respect of the state’s zoning arrangement.