2027: Guber Aspirant Condemns Politicians Abandoning Party Manifesto

An aspirant in the 2027 governorship election in Nasarawa State, Sadiq Saleh Osude, has condemned politicians who promote their personal agenda rather than the manifesto of the political party that sponsored them to office.

Osude, a philanthropist and founder of the SOS Foundation, wants non-governmental organisations (NGO) to always hold politicians accountable to the promises they make while aspiring to office.

In a statement on Friday by the foundation’s media office, the aspirant promises to link his philanthropic track record to his political ambitions.

According to him, his past work is a demonstration of his ability to lead.

Although he has not declared to any political party, Osude said he would leverage the foundation’s work, which includes providing 60 boreholes for a clean water supply, vocational training to 6,000 individuals, and awarding scholarships to 1,200 students, if elected governor in 2027.

With his campaign slogan as “Service Today, Progress Tomorrow,” Osude explained that the aim is to scale up development projects across the entire state.

He regretted that Nasarawa State ranked among the lowest in Nigeria for its Human Development Index (HDI) in a 2023 study.