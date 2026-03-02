2027: Guber Aspirant Advocates Unity Among APC Leaders In Badagry

A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Samuel Mawuyon Ajose, has urged the party leadership in the Badagry division to come together and embrace unity.

Ajose, popularly known as SMA Gold, gave this advice during a stakeholder’s meeting involving APC leaders in all three Local Government and LCDAs in Badagry.

The meeting focused on fostering unity among party leadership structures ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Over 200 leaders from across the federation were in attendance, reflecting broad representation and strong stakeholder engagement.

The aspirant said that he had visited other local governments and LCDAs in Lagos, preaching unity to ensure the party emerges victorious in the 2027 general election.

“As part of our consultation, we have visited all the LGs and LCDAs in Lagos to meet APC leaders. We felt it was time to come home to Badagry.

“We felt this was the time to meet the leadership of APC in Badagry to encourage them to come together as one and understand the benefits of unity.

“It is only when we stand together as one that whatever we demand we will be able to get it.

“Despite the fact that the meeting was called within 24 hours, the turnout of APC leaders at the meeting surprised me. APC leaders in all three councils in Badagry were represented. This shows how much everyone is looking forward to change.

“This indicates that we have been looking forward to this unity before and how much we are looking forward to forming the unity,” he said.

Ajose said that this was the first political meeting to be held and attended by all party leaders since the demise of Dr Sunny Ajose, the former Apex leader in Badagry.

“One of the things we said was that since the death of Dr Sunny Ajose, our Apex leader, this kind of meeting had not been held, and I am the only person who called for the meeting.

“I want to appreciate all the leaders for turning out to honour me, from the little deliberation we had, I can see that Badagry is coming together as one now.

“We are going to start making our position known to the State and federal government, and we are going to see a lot of development coming to Badagry,” he said.

On the issue of the new timetable by the INEC for the 2027 general election, Ajose said Badagry is ever ready.

According to the governorship aspirant, even if they change the timetable to 24 hours, we are ready in Badagry.

“We have energised the people; everyone is well-positioned. One thing I can tell you is that come 2027, President Bola Tinubu is not going to struggle.

“This is the first time in Badagry that even all other parties apart from APC are coming together to say in one common voice, that they want to vote for President Tinubu because of SMA Gold,” he said.

In his remarks, Hon Joseph Bamgbose, the APC Apex leader in Badagry-West LCDA, commended party leaders for taking their time out to attend the meeting.

Bamgbose also thanked the aspirant for organising the meeting in order to unite within the party and ensure leaders come together against the coming general election.

The party leaders who attended the meeting include Prince Sesi Whingan, the lawmaker representing Badagry Federal Constituency in the Lower Chamber, and Mr Bonu Solomon, the member of Lagos House of Assembly representing Badagry Constituency 1.

Others are the Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Hon Ibrahim Layode, the three councils’ chairmen are Hon. Babatunde Hunpe, for Badagry LG, Hon Kumayon Ajose, Olorunda LCDA and Hon Rauf Yemaren, for Badagry-West LCDA.