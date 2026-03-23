2027: Group Vows To Mobilize 10m Votes For Tinubu, Shettima

A Group under the umbrella of All Kanuri Youth Renewed Hope Agenda (AKYRHA) has pledged to mobilise 10 million votes for the Tinubu/Shettima ticket across (19) nineteen Northern States come the 2027 general elections.

The Grand Patron and Chairman of the Group, Hon. Aji Kolo Gujja (Empire), said they will support the Youth group both financially and morally to achieve the set objectives, and urged them to adhere to the elderly’s advice throughout their movement.

Hon. Aji Kolo Gujja advised that they should operate within an APC agenda of all inclusive movement in accordance with its manifestation.

He explained that the movement is beyond the nineteen Northern States, as it also includes those in Diaspora, as the Kanuris are worldwide, stressing that the agitation will not be limited to Kanuri speaking Youths but will comprise the whole of Northern tribes.

Also, the Patron of the movement, who is also the Member representing Magumeri/ Gubio/ Kaga at the green Chamber, Usman Zannah, commended the Youth for the initiative and described it as “appropriate, having emanated from Borno State in solidarity with the Vice-President Kashim Shettima”.

Honourable Zanna assured that he will support the movement wholeheartedly and forward it upward where necessary.

In his remarks, the Director General (AKYRHA), who is also the State Treasurer, All Progressive Congress (APC), Borno State, Abatcha Kadai Wulgo, said the choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as running mate to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu cannot be overemphasised, considering the loyalty and commitment of Kashim Shettima to both his Principal and Nigeria as a State.

Wulgo said that Vice President Kashim Shettima will remain a strategic icon to the present dispensation, and may lose its brighter chances trying to ponder continuity.

Personal Assistant to the President (Domestic Affairs), North East, Office of the Vice-President, Comrade Mahmud Muhammad, expressed delight with the AKYRHA movement, which he said aligned with his City Boy Movement-led political group, and reiterated to collaborate with them for the overall objectives of the Tinubu/Shettima ticket.

Earlier, National Coordinator of the movement, Comrade Mustapha Mala Karamma, noted that the launching of All Kanuri Youth Renewed Hope Agenda (AKYRHA) was born out of their resolve to commence early preparation for the agitation of the Tinubu/ Shettima ticket even before the commencement of the electioneering Campaign.