2027: Group Vows To Deliver Ondo For Tinubu

A political support group, BTO for PBAT 2027, has pledged its unwavering commitment to mobilize massive support across Ondo State to ensure President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

In a statement jointly signed by its convener, Ogbeni Adojutelegan Adesuyi, and spokesman, Adewumi Folajimi, the group said it operates under the leadership of the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and is determined to make Ondo a stronghold for President Tinubu.

The group lauded the president’s developmental strides, economic reforms, and governance initiatives under the Renewed Hope Agenda, stressing that his administration is steadily stabilizing the economy, tackling insecurity, and laying the foundation for sustainable growth.

“Our mission is clear: to deliver Ondo State for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027. The president has shown courage and vision to transform Nigeria, and the results are already visible. From bold steps to strengthen the economy to decisive action against insecurity, Nigerians can see that hope is being renewed,” the statement read.

They further credited Minister Tunji-Ojo’s role in aligning Ondo State with Tinubu’s vision, noting that his efforts to deliver reforms have strengthened public confidence in the federal government’s programmes.

“President Tinubu’s track record of leadership and commitment to national progress speaks for itself. We, as a group, have resolved to rally Ondo State behind him in 2027,” it added.

The group urged residents of the state to remain steadfast in their support for Tinubu, assuring that their collective effort would secure a brighter future for both Ondo and the nation at large.