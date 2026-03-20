2027: Group Urges APC To Zone Rep Ticket To Ifo

A political group in Ogun State has appealed to the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to zone the 2027 House of Representatives ticket for the Ifo/Ewekoro Federal Constituency to Ifo Local Government Area The group under the aegis of “Ifo Lokan 2027 Movement” said doing this would be in the interest of fairness and party cohesion.

The spokesperson of the group and leader of APC in Ifo Local Government Area, Femi Akala, stated this in a letter addressed to the party chairman, Yemi Sanusi, in Abeokuta.

The group congratulated the APC on the re-election of its executive, while calling for equitable representation ahead of the 2027 general election. Akala said the appeal is part of efforts to promote inclusiveness and balance between the two local governments that make up the constituency.

According to him, Ewekoro Local Government Area has held the House of Representatives seat for about 16 years, since 1999 through Bamidele Obadina (2007–2011) and Ibrahim Isiaka (2015–2027). He added that Ifo Local Government Area has represented the constituency for 12 years through Abayomi Collins (1999–2007) and Adekunle Adeyemi (2011–2015).

According to him, Ifo Local Government Area has a larger voter population and more polling units, adding that many party loyalists believe that the 2027 ticket should be zoned to the area.

He also said that the appeal aligns with provisions of the APC constitution, which emphasise fairness, equity and balanced distribution of opportunities within the party.

The movement expressed optimism that zoning the seat to Ifo will strengthen unity and reinforce trust among party members across the constituency. He reaffirmed the commitment of the group to supporting the party and promoting peaceful engagement as preparations for the 2027 general election gains momentum.