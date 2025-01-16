2027: Group To Sensitise Nigerians On Tinubu’s Performance, Popularity

Share

A group known as “Mission 90 Million Congress” has pledged to sensitize Nigerians about Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s performance and popularity as the 2027 general election approaches.

With 90 million members across Nigeria, the group aims to educate Nigerians on Tinubu’s vision for a better Nigeria, thereby widening and deepening his popularity.

Comrade Sunday Lawrence Adebisi, President of the group, and Mrs. Kpagene Sonde Mmuen, acting Secretary, jointly disclosed the group’s mission during its official flag-off ceremony in Lagos. Adebisi emphasized that Tinubu’s progressive reforms and vision for Nigeria warrant their total support for his re-election bid in 2027.

“For all Nigerians, tears of pain are gradually becoming streams of joy. Our emergence as the NGO for Nigerian masses is not only to demonstrate precise actions against unfavorable government policies, but to also show full scale support and solidarity towards positive measures that will produce a desirable economic boom for all Nigerians.

This decision was reached based on his courage and resoluteness in taking tough decisions amidst drowning criticisms which today has become a testament to the route of a true renewed hope agenda”, Adebisi said

Tinubu’s achievements, as highlighted by the group, include the establishment of the Livestock Ministry, Promoting agriculture and food security, Local Government Autonomy, Revitalization of the Ajaokuta Iron Company, Development of Gas Motor Stations and NNPCL Refineries, New Tax Bill, Creation of a more equitable tax relief for the poor, Investor Attraction, Infrastructure Development, Completing the Lagos-Ibadan Road and constructing the Lagos-Calabar Road, Increased Workers’ Salaries, Improving the welfare of Nigerian workers among others.

According to a recent poll by the Nigerian Polling Organization, Tinubu enjoys a 75% approval rating among Nigerians, with 65% of respondents intending to vote for him in the 2027 presidential election. The group aims to convert these positive intentions into real voting actions.

