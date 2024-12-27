2027: Group Throws Weight Behind Kwara North’s Guber Aspiration

Share

Worried by the perceived lack of equity, fairness and justice in political power rotation in Kwara State since the commencement of this Republic in 1999, a group, under the aegis of the Kwara South Equity Advocates (K-SEA), has aligned itself with the governorship aspiration of the people of the Kwara North Senatorial District in 2027.

The group was particularly irked that, while the Kwara Central Senatorial District has had the governorship slot for close to 20 years, and Kwara South Senatorial District has had it for eight years, the Kwara North Senatorial District is yet to take a bite.

In his welcome address at the political Summit held on Friday at the Comprehensive High School, Ajase-Ipo, the Chairman of the group, Alhaji Ibrahim Lawal, opined that, in the interest of equity, justice and fair play, the two other Senatorial Districts should rally round the Kwara North Senatorial District to ensure the emergence of the candidate from there as governor in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on the theme: A New Dawn in Kwara: Quest for Equity, fairness and justice, Kwara South for Kwara North, Lawal said the group is poised to positively contribute to the advancement of democratic governance and equitable development in Kwara State.

“Accepting that equity is everyone’s business, this forum would like you to think back and x-ray the previous administrations we have had in Kwara State, especially in the recent past. Which of the previous administrations would you sincerely say upheld governance with respect to equity, diversity, inclusion, and belonging?

“Since the commencement of the nascent democracy in 1999, with three regions in Kwara State: North, South, and Kwara Central, we have not experienced equitable distribution of power and inclusiveness, and this has adversely affected our democracy.

“In what looks like a polarisation of democracy in our State, by 2027, Kwara Central would have governed the State for 20 years, Kwara South for eight years, while Kwara North has never had a taste of the leadership stool of the State. This is deepening the State of division and distrust that seems to pervade our society.

“What, however, inspires hope in holding the bull by the horns in this struggle is the fact that the administration and the body language of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq signify a determination to awaken and restore the declining confidence of citizens in democratic institutions and the increasing disregard for democratic norms and rules, which many political actors deliberately ignored,” Lawal stated.

He, however, suggested that “it is time for power to either shift to Kwara North or Kwara South for equity and moral truth because anxieties are growing over the future of democracy in Kwara State”.

He accused successive governments of insensitivity in power-sharing/rotation in a multifaceted society, saying: “The successive administrations in Kwara State have either lacked the concept of power-sharing and inclusiveness or deliberately exerted actions to dislocate democracy in our peace-loving State.

“Their lack of administrative foresight has also brought about ideological distance from collective efforts to move the State forward, fuelled public disaffection, intolerance, discrimination, and diminished societal trust,” he said.

The Guest Speaker, a Professor of Political Science at Federal University Lokoja, Kogi State, aligned with the position of the group, rued the idea that the Kwara Central Senatorial District would have ruled the State for 20 years at the end of the present administration.

He advised the people of the Kwara North Senatorial District to work towards a consensus candidate for easier access to the Government House in 2027.

“Politics is a game of numbers, let all be prepared to see this project as personal ambition for there to be a realistic ambition, he added.

Also speaking, the founder of Thomas Adewumi University Eng. JBO Adewumi, represented by Prof. Olusegun Elegbede, expressed his belief in equity, justice and fair play.

The Kwara State Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Sunday Adeniran Fagbemi, urged Kwarans to allow the governor to choose his successor,

lamenting the neglect the Kwara South Senatorial District had suffered during the administration of former governor Abdulfatah Ahmed who also hails from the area.

The second Guest Speaker, Dr Olufemi Owolabi, declared support for the essence of the group which he described as the right move by patriots.

Representing traditional rulers, the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo kingdom, Oba Ismail Yahaya Alebiosu, rallied support for the group.

