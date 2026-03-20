2027: Group Targets 95% Ondo Votes For Tinubu

A campaign group championing the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 election, the Asiwaju Mandate Group (AMG), has targeted 95 per cent of the total votes for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State.

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‎The group stated that it has intensified mobilisation efforts ahead of the 2027 general elections, setting an ambitious target of securing not less than 95 per cent of the total votes cast in the state for the re-election of President Tinubu.

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The Director General of AMG, Asiwaju Olumuyiwa Asagunla, who spoke during a stakeholders’ meeting held in Akure, the state capital, noted that despite recent political turbulence in the state, the group has regained focus and is repositioning for aggressive grassroots mobilisation.

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Asagunla said the meeting brought together critical stakeholders within the organisation, including the Leaders Council, State Executives, Women’s Wing, Local Government coordinators, and Ward coordinators, all aimed at strengthening internal cohesion and strategy.

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According to him, the group has established a strong presence across the 203 wards in Ondo State and is extending its reach to polling units as part of efforts to consolidate support for the President’s second-term bid.

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‎He explained that the next phase of the group’s activities would focus on large-scale mobilisation not only for the President but also for other candidates deemed to have made positive impacts on the lives of the people.

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‎Asagunla emphasised that the provisions of the Electoral Act now place a premium on popularity and grassroots connection of candidates, warning that political office holders who fail to deliver on their mandates risk being voted out.

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‎He maintained that the President remains the preferred choice among the people, expressing confidence that the group’s 95 per cent vote target in Ondo State is achievable with sustained commitment and outreach.

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He said, “The new Electoral Act has made it clear that to succeed politically, you must be popular and connected to the people. Democracy is of the people, by the people, and for the people. If you want to contest in Nigeria, you must serve the people. If you are not performing, you will be voted out.

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‎”Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains the preferred choice, and by God’s grace, we will see him lead Nigeria beyond 2027. ‎Our target in Ondo State is clear. In the last election, we secured about 68.9 per cent. This time, we are aiming for 95 per cent.”

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‎The Chairman of the Leaders Council, Senator Yele Omogunwa, said the gathering was convened to reassess strategies and rebuild unity within the group after the recent party congresses.

He emphasised that there would be “no hiding place for anyone,” urging members to boldly identify with and promote the ideals of the organisation wherever they find themselves. He also commended the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo (BTO), for fostering unity and cohesion within the APC in the State.

‎Omogunwa, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the conduct of the congresses at the local government level, describing them as poorly handled, even as he acknowledged that issues arising from the state congress had been largely resolved.

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According to him, ‎”Regarding the congresses, while the state congress has been settled, I am not satisfied with what happened at the local government level. It was not well conducted.”

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‎He urged members to remain steadfast and loyal, warning against divided allegiances and calling for greater transparency, consistency, and commitment among members of the group.

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‎Also, the women’s wing leader, Mrs Yetunde, who was also a former Commissioner for Community Development and Social Services in the state, said the women’s wing has begun renewed mobilisation efforts to galvanise support for the President’s re-election.

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‎She disclosed that the women’s arm has been given a target of securing at least 95 per cent support from female voters across the state, adding that strategies are being put in place to ensure inclusiveness.

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‎While commending the President for promoting women’s participation at the national level, Adeyanju declined to comment on the state-level situation, noting that the immediate priority remains delivering an electoral victory for Tinubu in the 2027 election.