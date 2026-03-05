2027: Group Targets 5m Votes To Secure Tinubu’s Second Term

In a political move ahead of the January 2027 presidential election, the Global Alliance for Tinubu Campaign (GATIC 2027) has unveiled a plan to mobilise five million votes nationwide in support of Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid.

At its inaugural press conference in Abuja, the pro-Tinubu coalition—an umbrella body of Nigerian professionals, technocrats and business leaders at home and in the diaspora—declared its intention to galvanise grassroots support across the country’s 774 local government areas.

The group’s DirectorGeneral, Prince Bevis Paul Igbinoba, described the initiative as a step toward consolidating what he termed the President’s “unprecedented and landmark achievements.”

According to Igbinoba, GATIC 2027 emerged from a conviction that Tinubu’s sweeping reforms, though initially painful, are beginning to yield tangible results.

He pointed to the President’s decisive removal of fuel subsidy and the abolition of multiple foreign exchange rates in his May 29, 2023 inaugural address as defining moments in Nigeria’s economic reset.