2027: Group Strengthens Northern Mobilization For Hashim

The Gbenga Hashim Solidarity Movement has intensified its grassroots mobilisation in Northern Nigeria, with a renewed push in Kaduna State as part of preparations ahead of the 2027 general election.

Speaking during an engagement with local mobilising groups in Kaduna, the National Coordinator of the movement, Mr. Abdurazak Hamzat, reaffirmed the group’s commitment to what he described as safeguarding Nigeria through sustained grassroots mobilisation across the country.

Hamzat said the Kaduna visit was part of the movement’s ongoing nationwide consultations aimed at assessing state-level activities and encouraging members to remain focused despite the prevailing political climate. He disclosed that the Gbenga Hashim Solidarity Movement has established several mobilising groups across the federation, noting that Kaduna State alone hosts four different groups spread across various local government areas.

According to him, the movement operates through multiple solidarity structures, all united by a shared national objective of promoting good governance and national renewal.

“Our message to Nigerians as we approach the 2027 general elections is clear: citizens must actively safeguard the country from misrule and misgovernance,” Hamzat said, adding that the movement remains resolute in mobilising Nigerians nationwide. Also speaking, the Chief of Staff to Dr. Gbenga Hashim, Mr. Kamal Sani, described the movement as strong, focused and divinely guided.

He expressed optimism that, given the calibre of individuals involved and what he described as divine support, the movement would continue to grow and make a positive impact on Nigeria’s future. Sani portrayed Hashim as a unifier and bridge-builder, citing his extensive background in politics and business, as well as his long-standing commitment to national development. He noted that Hashim’s crossreligious and regional relationships place him in a unique position to foster unity and collective progress across the country.

In his remarks, the Kaduna State Coordinator of the Gbenga Hashim Solidarity Movement, Comrade Ahmed Sabo Jimeta, commended the dedication of grassroots mobilisers working to advance the objectives of the movement. He expressed appreciation to supporters, particularly women and men actively involved in its activities, describing their efforts as critical to sustaining the movement’s momentum.

Jimeta said the level of commitment demonstrated by members across Kaduna State reflects a strong sense of unity and purpose, reaffirming the movement’s resolve to continue supporting Dr. Gbenga Hashim’s presidential aspiration ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a related development, Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital was agog over the weekend as various support groups backing the presidential aspiration of Dr. Hashim intensified grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 elections.

The groups, operating under different platforms, declared Hashim as “their son” and pledged massive support for his ambition, while urging Nigerians across the country to rally behind what they described as a credible, inclusive and unifying leadership project.

Speaking at the gathering, members of the Gbenga Hashim Solidarity Movement and other allied organisations, said the convergence was aimed at consolidating existing support structures, expanding communitylevel outreach, and strengthening political engagement across Kebbi State and beyond.

Leader of the Gbenga Hashim Solidarity Movement in Kebbi State, Muhammad Mustapha Yauri, said the people of the state, particularly those from Yauri Emirate, consider it a collective responsibility to stand firmly behind Dr. Hashim, who was born in Yauri, Kebbi State.

According to Yauri, Dr. Hashim’s late father was an indigene of Kebbi State, while his mother is of Yoruba extraction, a background he said symbolises national integration, unity and inclusiveness,qualities Nigeria urgently needs at this critical stage of its democratic journey.

National Coordinator of the movement, Abdulrazaq Hamzat, commended supporters for their sustained commitment and growing enthusiasm, describing Dr. Hashim as a worthy son and brother whose background, competence and global exposure uniquely position him to offer transformative leadership to Nigeria.

Hamzat said Hashim, a renowned global businessman, possesses the requisite knowledge, experience and international networks to reset Nigeria’s development trajectory and place the nation on a sustainable path of economic growth, innovation and shared prosperity. Also speaking, Chief of Staff to Hashim, Mr. Kamaldeen Adebayo, described the presidential aspirant as a successful entrepreneur with business interests across several countries.

He noted that although Hashim has never held public office, he is driven by a strong desire to give back to the nation through purposeful, transparent and peoplecentred leadership.

Earlier, the Kebbi State Coordinator of the Gbenga Hashim Solidarity Movement, Mustapha Yauri, assured supporters that mobilisation efforts would be intensified across all local government areas and social strata in the state to ensure widespread awareness and support for Dr. Hashim’s presidential ambition ahead of 2027.

In her remarks, a women leader at the event, Hajiya Hauwa, expressed optimism that a Hashim presidency will prioritise the welfare of women, particularly those in rural communities, through inclusive governance, economic empowerment initiatives and expanded access to opportunities.

Malam Garkuwa, a coordinator from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former council chairman of Shanga Local Government Area in Kebbi State, paid glowing tributes to Hashim and called on supporters to intensify grassroots mobilisation to ensure the actualisation of his presidential ambition.

Similarly, Garba Mohammed, coordinator of another pro-Hashim support group, who was represented by Engr. Lawal, thanked the visiting delegation from Abuja and assured supporters that a Gbenga Hashim presidency would work for all Nigerians and tackle insecurity decisively.

The event also featured goodwill messages from leaders of various support groups and enthusiastic supporters, who expressed confidence in Hashm’s vision and looked forward to his visit to Kebbi State.

Political analysts who spoke on the development said Dr. Hashim’s multicultural background, private-sector success, national outlook and growing grassroots support across regions are among the factors that make him a strong contender for the presidency.