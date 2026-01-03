2027: Group Renames Advocacy For Yayi’s Gov’ship Bid

A political advocacy group championing the emergence of a governor from Ogun West Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 general elections has formally changed its name to align with the governorship ambition of Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola Yayi.

The group, formerly known as Ogun West for Governor Political Action Group, has now adopted the name “Ogun West for Yayi Political Action Movement (OWYPAM)”, a move it said was aimed at providing focused and unambiguous support for Adeola, whom it described as the most popular aspirant from the district with growing acceptance across Ogun State.

Yayi, who represents Ogun West Senatorial District, Ogun State, in the 10th Assembly, is the Chairman of the Senate Committee of Appropriation.

The decision of the group was formally unveiled over the weekend by the leadership of the group, under the coordination of Sunday Odunaro, at a strategic meeting with Hon. Kayode Oladele, a prominent APC leader in Ogun State and the Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC).

According to Odunaro, the name change became necessary in order to consolidate support around a single aspirant from Ogun West, noting that the district, which is yet to produce a governor since the creation of Ogun State over three decades ago, cannot afford internal divisions.

He explained that the group resolved that backing multiple aspirants would weaken Ogun West’s chances in 2027, stressing that Senator Adeola remains the only aspirant so far to clearly declare interest and demonstrate readiness for the task ahead.

“As far as this group is concerned, Senator Olamilekan Adeola Yayi is the only aspirant who has so far unequivocally indicated interest, and he has left no one in doubt about his preparedness to serve.

“We have followed his activities closely, and we are impressed by his level of preparation, capacity and general suitability for the office,” Odunaro said.

In his response, the Acting Executive Chairman FCC commended the group for its courage and clarity of purpose, describing the decision as a strategic step towards achieving the long-standing aspiration of Ogun West to produce the state’s next governor.

Oladele expressed optimism that the endorsement would trigger similar declarations of support from other socio-political groups within and outside the senatorial district, adding that momentum was already building in favour of Adeola.

He described Yayi as a credible and tested leader, noting that his experience, political reach, and performance in public office place him in a strong position to lead Ogun State if given the opportunity.

He however urged stakeholders in Ogun West to remain united and focused, stressing that cohesion and strategic alignment would be critical to securing victory in the 2027 governorship election.