2027: Group Rallies Taraba South Senatorial District For Afukonyo

The Concerned Stakeholders of Taraba South Senatorial District have made a passionate appeal to the leadership of the All-Progressive Congress (APC) to consider Ezekiel Irmiya Afukonyo as their preferred candidate for the Senate in 2027.

The group in a statement cited Afukonyo’s experience in national security, diplomacy, governance, philanthropic gestures that traverse education, empowerment, humanitarian support and institutional leadership as key virtues that position him ready for the task at the National Assembly.

According to the group, “Taraba South is not just a geopolitical zone; it is a region rich in cultural heritage, agricultural potential, and resilient people.

“However, it requires dynamic and strategic federal representation capable of unlocking its vast opportunities.

“High Chief Afukonyo’s over three decades of experience in national security, diplomacy, governance, and institutional leadership position him as a statesman with the capacity to effectively represent Taraba South at the National Assembly.

“His administrative record, including transformative leadership roles at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, reflects competence, accountability, and results-driven management.”

The group maintained that the people of Wukari, Ibi, Donga, Takum, and Ussa Local Government Areas of Taraba South Senatorial District have continued to express, with remarkable unity and conviction, their earnest desire to see Afukonyo emerge as the Senator representing Taraba South in 2027, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

Peopled by a broad coalition of stakeholders, made up of respected elites, traditional opinion leaders, women’s groups, youth associations, entrepreneurs, faith-based leaders, and grassroots mobilizers across Taraba South in Taraba State, the group affirms Afukonyo’s immense contributions to ensuring the party’s growth, reconciliation efforts, campaign strategy, and grassroots mobilisation in the North-East and beyond.

“His emergence under the APC would strengthen party cohesion in Taraba South. It will align the district more strategically with federal policy directions and enhance access to national development opportunities under APC-led initiatives.

“The people believe that contesting under the APC offers the strongest institutional structure to drive development-focused legislation, attract federal projects, and ensure sustainable political stability in the district.”

The group believed that Afukonyo is capable if given the opportunity to drive the following people-centred vision through the senatorial seat; economic empowerment, digital inclusion, and job creation for the youths, greater access to capital, policy protection, and social support systems for women, legislative backing for agricultural financing, mechanization, and rural infrastructure for the farmers and peace, security, and inclusive growth for the communities.