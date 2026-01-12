2027: Group Rallies Support For COSEYL’s PG For Aba N’South Constituency

Members of a political pro-group, in Abia State, Aba Grassroot Movement (AGM), have called on the President General of Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), Comrade Goodluck Ibem, to take the challenge to represent Aba North and Aba South federal Constituency in 2027.

AGM reached this decision after its January 11 meeting in Aba, where it previewed Ibem’s contribution to the social and economic development of the commercial city.

President of the Movement, Chief Marvellous Obioha, disclosed the resolution in a statement co-issued by the Secretary, Comrade Obinna Ogbonnaya, said the call was in recognition of the pressing need for effective leadership and representation in the upcoming 2027 elections.

“We are calling upon Comrade Goodluck Ibem to consider running for the position of the Aba North and South Federal Constituency.

“With a track record of tireless service to Ndigbo in various capacities, we believe that Comrade Ibem embodies the qualities of integrity, dedication, and experience that are paramount for advancing our community’s interests on a national platform.

“Comrade Ibem is a tested and trusted grassroots mobilizer, human rights advocate, and youth leader whose life has been dedicated to public service, accountability, and community empowerment.

“We believe he stands out, having shown unwavering commitment to the people through his advocacy work, especially in defending the rights of the underprivileged and standing up for justice.

“In a time when politics is tainted by corruption and self-interest, Comrade Ibem has remained transparent, fearless, and principled, always putting the people first.”

The group described Comrade Ibem as a champion of youth empowerment who has created platforms for young people to grow, learn, and lead, as well as possessing a deep knowledge of Aba’s real challenges.

According to AGM, Ibem understands the real needs of the people — and is prepared with practical solutions, in addition to being a voice of the voiceless.

They expressed hope that in him, Aba would have a true representative, not a bench warmer in Abuja.

“As we beckon Comrade Goodluck Ibem to serve, we do so with the collective sentiment of Aba residents who yearn for a representative who will prioritise our welfare, advocate for our rights, and work tirelessly to foster economic growth and social progress in our great city.

“We invite all stakeholders, community leaders, and residents to join us in this campaign to encourage Comrade Ibem to answer the call to serve. Together, we can harness our collective strength and vision, driving Aba toward a brighter and more prosperous future.

“We call on all lovers of democracy, justice, and progress to rally behind Comrade Goodluck Ibem as the credible alternative Aba deserves in 2027.”