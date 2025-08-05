2027: Group Rallies Nigerians Behind Tinubu

The South-West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), a socio-political pressure group, has launched “SWAGA 2.0,” an initiative aimed at galvanizing massive support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at a press conference, the group’s leaders reflected on their journey since the formation of SWAGA in December 2020. They emphasized their pioneering efforts in advocating for a power shift to Southern Nigeria and the eventual emergence of Tinubu as President.

“At the time, many dismissed us as mere dreamers, but today, history has vindicated us,” SWAGA said. “We were the first to take the sensitization walk across the South-West, visiting over 400 palaces and 300 locations including markets, schools, artisan hubs, and youth organizations. We spread the message of Asiwaju’s vision, passion, and action across Nigeria.”

SWAGA commended Tinubu’s performance in office, stating that he had exceeded expectations within his first two years. They cited significant achievements such as the removal of fuel subsidy, naira floatation and financial reforms, the launch of the student loan scheme (NELFUND), investments in compressed natural gas (CNG), housing projects, an agricultural revolution, improved food security, clearance of forex backlogs, a boost in the aviation sector, major infrastructure developments, enhanced security, economic stabilization, tax reforms, and improved access to credit.

With the slogan “You ain’t seen nothing yet!”, the group said SWAGA 2.0 would focus on closing the gap between Tinubu’s achievements and public perception. They emphasized that the initiative is not currently aligned with any political party but is focused on promoting awareness of the government’s efforts and encouraging active citizen participation in governance.

“This is SWAGA 2.0 – the second round of our journey. We’re not campaigning for any political party yet, but we cannot stay silent on the giant strides President Tinubu is making in rebuilding Nigeria. We shall embark on another nationwide mobilization, thanking those who believed in us, while knocking on new doors with good tidings of a New Nigeria,” the group declared.

SWAGA expressed readiness to lead a nationwide sensitization campaign that they believe will culminate in Tinubu’s re-election in 2027. They argued that no Nigerian President since 1999 has come into office with the level of preparation, vision, and passion that Tinubu has demonstrated.

“In just two years, the results are visible. Imagine what Nigeria will look like after eight years under this visionary leadership. We are ready for unprecedented mobilization,” the group added.

They concluded by appealing to the media and civil society for continued support as they embark on what they described as a historic mission to consolidate Nigeria’s return to prosperity.