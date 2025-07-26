2027: Group Presents N200m Cheque For Tinubu’s Presidential Form

A political support group, the South East Renewed Hope Agenda (SERHA), has committed ₦200 million towards the purchase of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential nomination form and campaign logistics for President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.

The announcement was made during the inauguration and empowerment programme of the group’s Imo State chapter, held on Saturday in Owerri.

Speaking at the event, SERHA National Coordinator, Belusochukwu Enwere, reaffirmed the group’s unwavering support for Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and its grassroots mobilization campaign across the South-East. He described President Tinubu as a “performing president” whose administration has brought renewed attention to infrastructure development, education, and inclusive governance in the region.

“As ambassadors of Renewed Hope, we are tasked with working tirelessly towards the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027. Today, we present a cheque of ₦200 million for the purchase of the presidential nomination form and associated logistics,” Enwere announced.

He highlighted several federal initiatives benefitting the South-East, including the recently approved $3 billion Eastern Rail Line project, which he described as the most significant federal infrastructure investment in the region’s history. According to him, the project is poised to boost trade, reduce transportation costs, and address decades of perceived marginalization.

Enwere also praised the creation of the South East Development Commission (SEDC), which he said would prioritize road construction, erosion control, and regional economic development. He commended notable leaders from Imo State, including Governor Hope Uzodinma, for his achievements under the 3R Agenda.

The event, which marked the final leg of SERHA’s South-East tour, also featured the distribution of empowerment tools, including motorcycles, mini buses, sewing machines, hairdressing kits, and cash to local residents as part of efforts to promote self-reliance and economic empowerment.

Enwere disclosed that the group would launch a comprehensive tour across all 95 local government areas and 2,344 wards in the five South-East states starting in August, to mobilize grassroots support for Tinubu’s re-election.

“This is the turn of Southern Nigeria to complete our eight years. The people of the South-East will not back down in ensuring Tinubu’s victory in 2027,” he declared.

The inauguration attracted political stakeholders, community leaders, and supporters from across the region, signaling growing momentum for President Tinubu’s 2027 re-election campaign in the South-East.