2027: Group Mobilises Grassroots Support For Tinubu In Ebonyi

The South East Renewed Hope Agenda (SERHA) has inaugurated and empowered its Ebonyi State Chapter as part of efforts to intensify grassroots mobilisation in support of President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony held in Abakaliki on Saturday, SERHA National Coordinator, Belusochukwu Enwere, described the event as a “special and historic occasion” aimed at strengthening the socio-political fabric of the South-East within the broader vision of building a better Nigeria.

According to him, SERHA is a socio-political movement made up of men, women, and youths from diverse backgrounds across Nigeria—with particular focus on the South-East—committed to promoting the values of good governance, quality service delivery, and the developmental strides of the Tinubu administration.

“Our mission is to continue to support, encourage, and promote the values of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership in delivering quality governance,” Enwere said. “The sound leadership and bold imprint of President Tinubu on the nation’s development index have tremendously impacted Nigeria’s socio-political landscape.”

He cited the recent establishment of the South East Development Commission (SEDC) as a major milestone that presents fresh opportunities for Ndi-Igbo to benefit from federal initiatives. Enwere urged more collaboration across the region to unlock even greater dividends of democracy.

Commending the political will and vision of stakeholders present at the event, he called on the newly inaugurated executives and members of the Ebonyi State Chapter to justify the confidence reposed in them by serving as worthy ambassadors of positive change.

“The task ahead is enormous,” he added. “You are hereby empowered to spread the gospel of this administration to all and sundry. Grassroots mobilisation is key to securing the re-election of President Tinubu in 2027.”