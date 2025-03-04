2027: Group Honours Zaura With Leadership Excellence Award

Share

The Forum of Serving and Former Vice Chairmen of Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Kano State has presented Alhaji Zaura with a leadership excellence award and pledged their support for him ahead of the 2027 elections.

The group conferred the award during a solidarity visit to Zaura, the President of AA Zaura Foundation International and the APC Kano Central candidate in the 2023 general elections.

The delegation, which included representatives from all LGAs across Kano State, expressed deep appreciation for Alhaji Zaura’s leadership excellence and his unwavering commitment to the development of Kano State and the nation.

They lauded him as a compassionate and patriotic leader, noting his sacrifices for the welfare of others and his significant contributions to Nigeria’s betterment.

The gathering also provided a special occasion for Alhaji Zaura to offer Ramadan prayers with the delegation.

He thanked Allah for the blessing of another Ramadan and prayed for a prosperous and healthy Nigeria, both during the holy month and beyond.

Reflecting on the timing of the visit, which coincided with the start of Ramadan, Alhaji Zaura expressed his honour in receiving the delegation during this sacred period of reflection, prayer, and unity for Muslims worldwide.

Zaura, recognised for his philanthropic efforts and leadership, emphasized that the prayers offered symbolised his deep faith and connection to the people.

He highlighted that the collective prayer not only sought divine blessings for the people of Kano and Nigeria but also underscored the importance of unity in both faith and governance.

His message, urging the people to “Keep hope alive” and stay committed to addressing the issues facing both Kano and Nigeria, served as a source of inspiration for unity and perseverance.

By framing his leadership within the context of Ramadan’s values, Alhaji Zaura reinforced the critical role of faith in overcoming challenges and driving positive change.

Alhaji Zaura urged the people of Kano and Nigerians to remain hopeful, steadfast, and dedicated to tackling the issues affecting Kano and the nation.

