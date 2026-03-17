2027: Group Floats Eko57, Announces Support For Tinubu

Ahead of the 2027 presidential election, a group of creatives led by Adams Kehinde, popularly known as Lege Miami, has declared support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The thespians recently gathered at L’Oreal Hotel to officially launch Eko57, a support group for President Tinubu, as part of early mobilisation efforts ahead of the 2027 polls.

The event was attended by notable figures, including Yomi Fashlanso, Aremu Afolayan, Ayo Adesanya, Remi Oshodi, Isolate, Ijoba Danku and Mathew Ididowo, among other supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking during the meeting, Afolayan recounted how President Tinubu once supported his business by facilitating the reopening of Dubai to Nigerian business owners, which he said positively impacted his automobile venture.

He also noted that Tinubu’s policies, particularly local government autonomy, have brought governance closer to the grassroots, enabling citizens to hold their chairmen and councillors accountable.

The convener, Lege Miami, called on Nigerians to support Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027, stressing the need for continuity.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has introduced reforms that will benefit the country. We should all rally round him for continuity.

“Those who think the reforms are painful should understand that nothing good comes easy. We are already beginning to see the gains, including relative stability of the naira and a reduction in inflation,” he said.

Fashlanso, in his remarks, encouraged members of the group to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), describing it as the only tool required to effect meaningful change.

The group also disclosed plans to commence extensive grassroots mobilisation in support of the Tinubu administration ahead of the 2027 election.

Participants at the gathering further deliberated on strategies to strengthen support for the President, address language barriers, promote unity among members and expand outreach at the grassroots level.