2027: Group Endorses Dep. Senate Leader For Kwara Guber Race

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, a socio-political group, under the aegis of City Boy Builds Nigeria (CBBN), has endorsed the Deputy Senate Leader in the National Assembly, Senator Oyelola Yisa Ashiru, representing Kwara South Senatorial District, for the Kwara governorship race.

Speaking at the official unveiling of the Kwara Central Senatorial District chapter of the group in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, the Chief

Mobiliser of the group, Comrade Hammed Bolaji Dollar, said the decision followed the senator’s track record of public service and engagement with grassroots communities.

According to him, the gathering reflected a shared aspiration for purposeful leadership and a better Kwara State, adding that Senator Ashiru’s record inspired confidence in his capacity to lead the state.

He described the lawmaker as a committed public servant who has consistently delivered democratic dividends to his constituents.

Presenting the group’s communiqué, the Anchor of City Boy Builds Nigeria, Hon. Intellect Abiodun Erubu, said the endorsement came after extensive consultations with stakeholders across the four local government areas in Kwara Central Senatorial District.

Erubu said the group was convinced that Ashiru’s political maturity, legislative experience, consistency, loyalty to progressive ideals, and bridge-building capacity distinguished him as a suitable leader to consolidate existing gains and promote inclusive and sustainable development in the state.

The group also expressed confidence in the senator’s ability to domesticate and advance the federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda for the benefit of Kwarans.

While commending the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for achievements recorded in the last six years, the group cautioned against sectional considerations in determining the state’s future.

It stressed that Kwara’s next phase of development must be driven by competence, vision, unity of purpose, and statewide appeal, noting that the state now requires leadership capable of delivering deeper inclusiveness, strategic development, and long-term political and economic stability.

Also speaking at the event, Hon. Babatunde Oniwara and Hon. Sulaiman Muniroh, both from Ilorin South Local Government Area, commended the organisers and urged stakeholders to support Senator Ashiru in the interest of Kwara State’s development.