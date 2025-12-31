2027: Group Drags Rep Member, Ugbor Into Benue Guber Race

A group, the Movement for the Actualisation of Kwande Gubernatorial Ambition (MAKGA), has dragged the member representing Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Terseer Ugbor, into the 2027 governorship election in Benue State to unseat Governor Hyacinth Alia of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing a news conference in Makurdi, Convener of MAKGA, Ikyem Leonard, stated that the organisation has spent over a year x-raying the chances of Kwande intermediate area producing the next governorship of the state and has unanimously concluded that the federal lawmaker was fit for the job to replace Governor Alia.

Ikyem, accompanied by other members of the organisation, noted that Hon. Ugbor has performed creditably well as a legislator, and “has been outspoken on the problems affecting his people and Benue State in general, particularly on the issue of insecurity and the welfare of the common man.

“The federal lawmaker has also executed projects in almost all the 26 council wards of Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituency, including water, education, and electricity projects.

“Within just two years in office, he has successfully executed 10 agricultural empowerment programmes touching every community in the constituency to boost food production, an unprecedented feat never achieved before.

“It is also worth mentioning that Hon. Terseer Ugbor is responsible for amending the Student Loans Act signed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which has today provided opportunities to over 20,000 Benue students to pay their school fees for higher education.

“If someone with no track record could also aspire and even get the votes of Benue people, how much more a Terseer Ugbor who has a rich history in the private sector and public service.

“Hon. Terseer Ugbor has shown the right temperament, character, integrity, and vision to unite the state and move Benue in a new and positive direction for all its citizens”.

The MAKGA leader said the call on Hon. Ugbor to join the governorship race is a call by the Kwande people, a call from his constituents, and a call to service.

In a remark, a member of the organization, Hon. Kator Atsaga, lamented that the present administration under Governor Hyacinth Alia has reportedly inflicted untold hardship on people of the state and brought about what he called “unprecedented bloodbath”, adding that the wrath of Kwande people would come upon any son and daughter of the area that fail to contest the governorship election to correct the mal-administration of the Alia’s government.