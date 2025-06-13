2027: Group Demands Review Of INEC’s Biometric Voters’ Register

Share

A right group, the Liberal Progressive and Patriotic Members Congress (LPPMC), has called for an urgent review of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) biometric voters’ register.

The group in a virtual dialogue to mark 2025 Democracy Day, said the clean up would enhance transparent and credible general elections in 2027.

LPPMC which comprises notable social critics like Dr. Kingsley Okundaye, who serves as National Coordinator, Hon. Casimir Biriyok, Dr. Sam Amadi, Chief Olusola Ebiseni and Hon. Jonathan Asake, wants INEC to address election malpractices by applying blockchain-based voting system to prevent tampering with election results and encourage live streaming of collation of election results.

It accused Nigeria courts of legitimising electoral heists, and recommended an immediate constitutional amendment to punish judicial officers who subvert electoral justice.

According to the group, INEC should align with a 90-day limit for election petitions.

The congress further called for constitutional recognition of rotation of power between regions, and regretted that 26 years of uninterrupted democracy has not addressed the cry of marginalisation.

The group further highlighted Nigeria’s negative shift from true democracy, and advocated for the immediate review of unequal local government allocations.

Okundaye had in his address, said June 12 is not merely a date on Nigeria’s national calendar, but a heartbeat of Nigeria’s democratic struggle.

He added that June 12 is a reminder of the sacrifices made by heroes of democracy who dared to dream of a Nigeria governed by the people’s will.

“The LPPMC convenes this dialogue at a time when our democracy faces existential threats,” he said, disclosing that the dialogue was meant to address “3Rs” – Remember, Resist and Rebuild.

“As we engage, I challenge us speak with courage (with) strategic clarity, to move beyond lamentations to actionable solutions, and to reject divisive narratives and embrace our shared Nigerian identity,” Okundaye said.

He assured that the LPPMC is ready to lead the democratic revival, disclosing that the congress would engage in the formation of 37 states coalition groups, as well as launch Democracy Literacy Campaigns in all 774 local government areas of the country, for grassroots mobilisation.

“We must ensure grassroots mobilisation that transcends ethnic divides and electoral vigilance to protect every vote in 2027,” the group said in a communique.

