2027: Group Chide PDP Chieftain, Odii Over Attack On Nwifuru

...insists re-election bid sacrosanct

A Socio-Cultural Organization known as Unwuekumenyi United Youths Forum, based in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, has berated the 2023 State Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Ifeanyi Odii, over frivolous verbal attacks on Governor Francis Nwifuru administration.

The President of the Organization Prince Uche Ali Ega, made the condemnation on Tuesday while reacting to a recent press release issued by one Moses Idika on behalf of Chief Odii.

He said that the Release which conveys the desperate and ill- intentions of the sponsor Chief Ifeanyi Odii, was a fruitless ploy aimed at provoking ill- feelings among Ebonyi people and constituted authorities.

According to him,”the attention of the Unwuekumenyi United Youths Forum, has been drawn to a sponsored Press Release signed by one Moses Idika, representing a group christened Anyi’ Ga Emeya Movement, in which he cast obviously ill-motivated aspersions on the people-oriented administration of Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru”

Prince Ega warned that the Group will not condone a situation where critics strive to abort the joy of Ebonyi people at this critical and capacity-building stage of the administration.

Ega restated that Governor Francis Nwifuru from the inception of his administration, vowed to strategically address the needs of the people by adhering to the documented People’s Charter of Needs encompassing all sectors of the state economy.

“As far as we are concerned, the re-election bid of Governor Nwifuru come 2027 was sacrosanct based on his laudable achievements to the people”

Speaking against the backdrop of securing foreign loans as alleged by Chief Odii, Prince Ega insisted that the administration of Nwifuru resolved never to take any domestic or foreign loans.

“The State Government has unwaveringly kept to that vow, there is no record anywhere of the present administration contracting any loan arrangement to enable it to deliver quality governance to the people”

“That Chief Odii and a handful of supporters failed to understand that government is a continuum, he would have realized that the loan statistics he quoted as emanating from the Debt Management Office (DMO), was not pointing directly to this administration but an accumulation from previous administrations”

” It is on record that as at March 31, 2024, Governor Nwifuru had already cut the State domestic debt down from N76.14 billion, to N70.44 billion, down by N6.30 billion”

“As it stands, Ebonyi State is still the least in both domestic and foreign debts among the South East States in the country”

On the issue of the commissioning of the runway of Chuba Okadigbo International Airport, Onueke by Senator (Mrs) Oluremi Tinubu, Prince Ega made the position clear concerning the reason for awarding the contract for the reconstruction of the faulted runway.

“Governor Nwifuru in full cognizance of the fact that government is a continuum and found it more valuable to redeem the huge investment of the previous administration on the airport by making it fit for flight operation”

Prince Ega urged the public to disregard the Press Release as lacking in merit and verifiable facts and continue to support the administration of Governor Nwifuru as he continues to deliver quality governance to the citizenry.

