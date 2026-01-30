2027: Group Canvasses Gov’ship Seat For Retired Civil Servants

…Wants a mature, respectful leader as Niger Governor

A group under the auspices of the Kolo Magba Association in Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger State, has called on the Federal Government to amend the constitution to only allow senior retired civil servants to aspire for governorship positions across the country.

The group, in a statement titled “Youths Against Charlatans across the Country” and signed by its leader, Abdullahi Maina, said it will no doubt ensure decency by restoring true democracy instead of money-making bags governing the country.

While drumming support for Dr Mohammed Kpautagi as governor of Niger State come 2027, the Group said, “we want the government to make it a policy that only successful retired senior civil servants be allowed to contest Governorship positions, while money-bag politicians be only permitted for either the state or National Assemblies”.

The Group, while expressing concerns over the quality of leaders who have piloted the affairs of the State, described Kpautagi as a humble retired senior civil servant who has exhibited maturity and has good human relations.

Also, National Public Relations Officer, Arewa G19 Forum, Comrade Liman Suleiman, the so-called money bags, has never been in any office to know what citizens are passing through to effectively provide the dividends of democracy.

He disclosed further that Kpautagi is a seasoned administrator who had held sway at both state and federal levels with a Doctoral Degree and is a retired Director of Urban Development at the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

Furthermore, the group said, in Niger State, the late Governor Abdulkadir Kure and former Governor Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu both served the state effectively with a high sense of maturity, given that they have various experiences.