A pro-Jonathan pressure group, Bring Back Our Goodluck in Kano state, has called on former President Goodluck Jonathan to recontest the 2027 presidential election.

This is as the pressure group declared that Nigerians were misled in 2015 into voting out Jonathan’s administration.

Speaking at the Aminu Kano Centre for Democracy, Research and Training, Mambayya House, the group’s National Coordinator, Dr Grema Kyari, said Jonathan remained the “Surest path to rescue Nigeria” from the hardship, insecurity, and divisions under the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government.

According to Kyari, Jonathan’s return was not just desirable but necessary, citing global examples of political comebacks, including Donald Trump in the United States (US) and John Mahama in Ghana.

The group insisted that Jonathan presided over Nigeria’s last era of economic stability, pointing to relatively stable food prices, affordable fuel, agricultural reforms, and youth empowerment initiatives such as YouWin! and SURE-P.

READ ALSO

The coordinator added that Jonathan’s legacy as a unifying leader who appointed officials across ethnic and religious lines made him the right candidate to heal Nigeria’s divisions.

Beyond urging Jonathan to run, the group appealed to other opposition leaders—including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, Nasir El-Rufai, and others—to “shelve personal ambition” and rally behind Jonathan as a consensus candidate.

Kyari said 2027 would not be just another election year but a rescue mission to stop what he described as the APC government’s erosion of democracy.

“We were misled in 2015 by the APC under the late Muhammadu Buhari, Bola Tinubu, Yemi Osinbajo, and Chief Bisi Akande. They sold Nigerians deceitful promises, which they never fulfilled. Instead of progress, the country has been plunged into hunger, poverty, and frustration.

“Under Jonathan, a bag of rice sold for about N7,800; today, the same bag costs between N80,000 and N100,000. Millions have been pushed into hunger.

He closed the press conference with a direct appeal to Jonathan: In 2015, you chose peace over power. In 2027, Nigeria needs you to choose the people again. Let us chase out bad luck, poverty, and hunger. Let us bring back our Goodluck.”