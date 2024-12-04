2027: Group Calls Former Minister, Ikoh To Join Abia Gov’ship Race

Share

A Civil Society Organization advocating for credible good governance in Abia State, “Abia-17 ” has called on Chief Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh to contest the Abia State Governorship election in 2027.

The group expressed their confidence in Ikoh’s ability to provide good governance for the people of Abia State haven aspired to contest for the position of the governor of Abia State in the past.

The group led by its Co-ordinator Chief Godwin Akaraigwe on a maiden visit to Chief Ikoh condemned the slow and poor state of development in Abia State.

Citing the need for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to produce the next Governor of Abia State, Chief Godwin Akaraigwe pointed out the humane qualities of Chief Ikoh that endear him to Abians in general.

He further relied on Chief Ikoh’s experience and antecedents in public service as a Former member of the Federal Executive Council and the Head of the federal government educational institution, the Federal Polytechnic Nekede Imo State to justify the call for him to join the Abia Governorship race

The members of the group described Chief Henry Ikoh as a humble, experienced, accessible and visionary leader who is developmental by orientation.

Abia-17 group stated that only a man with Ikoh’s goodwill, resilience and courage can resolve the problem of infrastructural decay, lack of empowerment incentives and poor welfare conditions bedevilling Abia State.

The Coordinator of the group revealed that presently no APC member or stakeholder has indicated interest to vie for the Governorship of Abia State come 2027.

The group decried a situation where APC party members will be lobbying non-APC members to come and run for the governor of the State on their party platform.

Abia-17 Organization comprised of loyal and committed APC card-carrying members drawn from the 17 local governments of Abia State appealed to APC stakeholders and faithful members of the party to unite together and fight for APC to produce the next Governor of Abia State.

According to them, Ikoh, a calm and composed humanitarian with an unparalleled philanthropic gesture is a political and industrial veteran with an indelible track record.

