2027: Group Backs Seyi Tinubu To Contest Lagos Guber

A youth group under the aegis of Southern Youth Movement (SYM) yesterday asked Seyi Tinubu to contest the 2027 Lagos State governorship.

In a statement by National President Promise Lawuru, the group said they have 101 reasons why Seyi should be the next governor of the state.

The statement said:“Agewise, he is eligible to contest the governorship seat with every requirement from the constitution.

“Seyi is eligible, and the most important thing is that he is a Lagosian. “We are going around all the southern states to make sure that the youths take over the affairs of governance across the southern states.

“But first, we are starting with Lagos State. We will definitely go round all the other states in the south to make sure that youths take over the affairs of governance. “We therefore call on Seyi Tinubu to contest.

We have 101 reasons why he should be governor of Lagos State. “Seyi Tinubu is a hardworking man. Seyi becoming the Governor of Lagos State will make Nigerians and the whole at large see that truly he is meant to be governor.”

