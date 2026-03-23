2027: Group Backs Laja Adeoye For Lagos Guber

Ahead of the 2027 governorship election, the Lagos for Prosperity Group (LPG) has officially endorsed and backed Prince Adelaja Adeoye, popularly known as Laja Adeoye, as its preferred candidate to lead Lagos State under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This endorsement marks an early but significant development in the race for Alausa, positioning Adeoye as a formidable contender to challenge the longstanding APC dominance in the state.

The group, a coalition of progressive and democratic minded citizens, youths, mobilizers, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and community advocates committed to inclusive economic growth and sustainable development, praised Adeoye’s track record as a visionary entrepreneur, real estate innovator, and political strategist.

It vowed to mobilize millions of Lagosians to ensure Adeoye’s emergence as the next governor of Lagos State. The group argued that his leadership would usher in an era of better and genuine prosperity for all Lagosians.