2027: Group Backs Laja Adeoye For Lagos Governor

Ahead of the 2027 governorship election, the Lagos For Prosperity Group (LPG) has officially endorsed Prince Adelaja Adeoye, popularly known as Laja Adeoye, as its preferred candidate to lead Lagos State.

This endorsement marks an early but significant development in the race for Alausa, positioning Adeoye as a formidable contender challenging the long-standing All Progressives Congress (APC) dominance in Lagos.

The group, a coalition of progressive and democratic minded citizens, youths, mobilizers, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and community advocates committed to inclusive economic growth and sustainable development, issued a strongly worded statement praising Adeoye’s track record as a visionary entrepreneur, real estate innovator, and political strategist, vowed to mobilize millions of Lagosians to ensure Adeoye’s emergence as the next Governor of Lagos State.

They argue that his leadership would usher in an era of better and genuine prosperity for all Lagosians, addressing longstanding challenges more effectively than the current All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, which Lagos cannot afford to go with another handpicked Governor who will not serve the interest of the people but godfathers.

The statement by Mr Kazeem Oshodi on behalf of the group highlights Adeoye’s proven ability to deliver tangible results in the private sector and his deep understanding of Lagos’s economic dynamics.

It said: “After careful assessment of the current state of affairs in Lagos, the Lagos For Prosperity Group (LPG) unequivocally endorses Prince Laja Adeoye as the next Governor of Lagos State in 2027.

‘Laja Adeoye represents the fresh, innovative, and people-centred leadership that our megacity desperately needs to move beyond incremental progress to transformative prosperity for every resident, regardless of social class, location, or background.

“While we acknowledge some infrastructure strides under the present APC government, which may have come under very high or inflated cost, such as road rehabilitations and rail initiatives like the Blue Line, these efforts have often been marred by delays, incomplete execution, unequal distribution of benefits, persistent traffic gridlock in many areas, rising living costs, inadequate affordable housing, and insufficient job creation for the masses. Lagos deserves more than selective flagship projects; it needs holistic, inclusive prosperity that lifts all boats.

“Prince Laja Adeoye, as a successful entrepreneur, has demonstrated excellence in real estate development, delivering high-quality, sustainable housing schemes, his expertise in urban planning, innovation, and private-sector efficiency positions him uniquely to tackle Lagos’s core challenges head-on.

“Under a Laja Adeoye governorship, Lagosians can expect: a massive affordable housing revolution, prioritising low- and middle-income housing through public-private partnerships, innovative financing models, and adherence to building codes to end the housing deficit and reduce slum proliferation, going beyond current efforts that have left many behind.

“Economic diversification and job creation, fostering entrepreneurship, tech hubs, SMEs, tourism, ocean economy, Agriculture, and industrial clusters to generate millions of sustainable jobs, reducing reliance on oil and over-centralised revenue streams, FAAC from the centre, and ensuring prosperity reaches youth, women, and underserved communities more equitably than under the status quo.

“Enhanced transportation and traffic solutions: Accelerating and expanding intra-city rail, bus rapid transit (BRT), and smart traffic management systems with faster completion timelines and broader coverage, alleviating the daily suffering of commuters far more effectively.

“Improved education and healthcare access: Investing heavily in modern schools, vocational training, digital education, Open and Distance Learning models, and quality public hospitals to build human capital, outperforming current initiatives by focusing on outcomes, teacher welfare, and universal access rather than just infrastructure numbers.

“Security and good governance:

Strengthening community/State policing, leveraging technology for crime prevention, and promoting transparent, accountable administration that fights corruption head-on, ensuring security gains benefit all neighbourhoods, not just select areas.

“Sustainable environment and waste management: Implementing green policies, waste-to-wealth programs, and climate-resilient infrastructure to make Lagos cleaner, healthier, and more livable for future generations.

“Full Local Government Autonomy:

To create a lasting impact at the grassroots level, there must be a competent and corruption-free local governing structure that will be empowered to do the real job and not the appendages as witnessed under the current administration.

“Laja Adeoye’s vision is rooted in action, impact, and inclusivity. His background as a media strategist, thought leader, and developer equips him to unite Lagos’s diverse population toward shared prosperity.

“Unlike the current administration’s approach, which has seen uneven benefits and persistent complaints about high taxes, flooding, and cost-of-living pressures, Adeoye’s leadership promises equitable growth, faster delivery, and real empowerment for the average Lagosian.

“The Lagos For Prosperity Group (LPG) calls on all Democratic and Progressive forces, PDP members, all opposition political parties (IPAC) and Lagosians disillusioned with the status quo to rally behind Prince Laja Adeoye. Together, we can build a Lagos where prosperity is not a privilege for the few but a reality for all.”