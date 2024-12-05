2027: Group Asks Ex-Minister To Join Abia Guber Race

Share

A Civil Society Organization advocating for credible good governance in Abia State, Abia -17, has called on Chief Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh to contest the Abia State governorship election in 2027.

The group expressed its confidence in Ikoh’s ability to provide good governance for the people of Abia State, having aspired to contest for the position of the governor of Abia State in the past.

The group led by it’s Coordinator, Chief Godwin Akaraigwe, on a maiden visit to Chief Ikoh condemned the slow and poor state of development in Abia State.

Citing the need for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to produce the next Governor of Abia State , Chief Godwin Akaraigwe pointed out the humane qualities of Chief Ikoh that endears him to Abians in general .

