2027: Grassroots Support For Tinubu, Eno, Akpabio Soars

The grassroots mobilisation drive of the ARISE with Renewed Hope Initiative continued on Tuesday in Akwa Ibom, with the inauguration of its Obot Akara Local Government Chapter at Nto Edino, the council headquarters.

The event featured the swearing-in of a 30-member local government executive alongside an advisory council, marking another step in the initiative’s efforts to expand its grassroots structure across the state.

Addressing stakeholders and supporters at the ceremony, the President-General of the initiative, Engr. Uwem Okoko, described the platform as a coalition bringing together political stakeholders, community leaders and supporters to mobilise grassroots backing for policies and programmes that promote development in the state, while aligning with the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He commended the people of Obot Akara for their continued support for President Tinubu, the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, and the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, noting that the initiative also serves as a political structure aimed at strengthening collaboration and preparing support for future elections and governance continuity.

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information, Dr. Aniekan Umanah, who also serves as Director of Media and Publicity for the initiative, performed the inauguration of the local government executive and charged members to work diligently toward the electoral success of President Tinubu, Governor Eno and Senate President Akpabio.

At the inauguration, the Executive Chairman of Obot Akara Local Government, Hon. Simon Dominic Akpan, was sworn in as the Chapter Coordinator, with Mrs. Veronica Akpan as Deputy Coordinator. Other members of the executive include Winifred Udo, Alphonsus Essien, Sunny Etim Umoh, Dennis Ibritam, Nsikak Ekpenyong, Mary Okon and Veronica Ntekpere, among others.

Also inaugurated was the local government advisory committee, with Hon. Anietie Akpaetor as Chairman and Akaniyene Udonna as Secretary. Other members include Engr. Charles Usua, Dr. Samuel John, Ikpe Mma Nathan, Barr. Shilling Paul, Lady Cosmas Udo Enwenwen, Evang. Mendie, Hon. Etiebet Joshua and Hon. Jude Bassey Ekanem.

Earlier in his remarks, the International Coordinator of the initiative, Sir Udo Kierian Akpan, described the organisation as a political and developmental coalition designed to align the ARISE Agenda of Governor Umo Eno with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the legislative leadership of Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

He explained that the initiative aims to promote unity, political cooperation and support for governance programmes focused on economic growth, social development and improved welfare for citizens, while also galvanising support for the re-election of the trio in the next election cycle.

The Executive Chairman of Obot Akara Local Government, Simon Akpan, described the establishment of the initiative in the area as a step in the right direction. Akpan, who is the Chapter Coordinator of the ARISE with Renewed Hope Initiative in the area, maintained that Obot Akara remains a stronghold of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and would demonstrate this by delivering victory for President Tinubu, Governor Umo Eno and Senate President Akpabio in future elections.