2027: Gov Sule To Contest Nasarawa North Senatorial Seat

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has declared his intention to contest the Nasarawa North senatorial seat ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Governor Sule made this disclosure while receiving members of the State Executive Council, who paid him a Sallah visit at his residence in Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area of the State.

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The Governor, who is expected to complete his second term in office in 2027, said traditional rulers and political leaders from Nasarawa North had been urging him to run for the Senate.

He added that he had earlier planned to support another candidate, but later changed his mind after the individual also joined those encouraging him to run.

“Considering the pressure I am getting from our leaders, and I don’t want it to seem like I’m ignoring their wishes, I have agreed to contest when the time comes,” he said.