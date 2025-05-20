2027: Gov Sule Has No Senatorial Ambition – Aide

Share

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has dismissed reports suggesting he plans to run for the Nasarawa North Senatorial seat in the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued Tuesday in Lafia, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra, refuted the claims, stressing that Governor Sule has not declared any intention to contest for the Senate or any other political office in 2027.

The clarification followed comments made by the Director-General of the Nasarawa State Bureau for Pension Administration, Alhaji Musa Nagogo, who reportedly told All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Wamba on Monday that the governor had informed him of his senatorial ambition.

Nagogo was quoted as saying:

“I have been in Wamba this Monday morning with a crystal clear message from His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, Engineer Abdullahi A. Sule, to simply introduce a very important subject matter to the people of my home, Wamba Local Government Area.

“That important message is to inform them that he is desirous of contesting for the office of Senator of the Federal Republic come 2027.”

He further described the supposed ambition as a “Wamba people’s project,” highlighting the governor’s political experience and leadership qualities.

However, in a swift response, Addra described the claim as false and misleading.

“Our attention has been drawn to a social media publication stating that the Governor of Nasarawa State, His Excellency Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, has declared to run for the position of Senator in the 2027 elections. This assertion is untrue and did not emanate from the Governor,” the statement read.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Engr. Sule has never invited anyone to confirm that he is running, nor has he mandated anyone to market his candidature for the Senate or any other office for that matter.”

Addra acknowledged that while individuals and groups have encouraged the governor to vie for the Senate seat, he has consistently declined such calls.

“In all instances, Governor Sule politely but firmly declined, maintaining that his attention remains focused on delivering his covenant with the people of Nasarawa State as their democratically elected governor,” Addra stated.

He reaffirmed the governor’s commitment to governance, adding:

“Governor Sule remains resolute and committed to his promise of leaving Nasarawa better than he met it. While he appreciates the goodwill and endorsements from friends and supporters, he has never confirmed to anyone that he is running for any office.”

Share