2027: Gov Sule Gives Reasons For Considering Senatorial Seat

Barely 48 hours after his public declaration, the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has opened up on why he is considering running for the Nasarawa North Senatorial seat at the Senate in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, Governor Sule dismissed claims that he was following in the line of his predecessors, who moved to the Senate after completing their governorship terms in office.

The Governor said the overwhelming pressure from his parents, supporters, and people that he has worked with throughout his governorship period is why he is reconsidering contesting for the Senate seat.

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When asked if he genuinely needed the senatorial ticket, Sule replied in the negative, explaining that he was someone to be reckoned with even before being elected as governor in 2019.

“Every time I have made any statement, I have kept this statement for the entire six and a half years I have been a governor. Every time I had said I was going to do something, I did it.

“Before I became a governor, I was highly relevant in this country. I was the managing director of African Petroleum.

“I got my name from the capital market for that. I am one of the governors who ran one of the most successful companies, at one time the most capitalised company in Nigeria – Dangote Sugar Refinery PLC. I made my name from there. I have done a lot of other things.

“Among the governors, I am currently the Chairman of the North-Central Governors’ Forum.

“As a matter of fact, in two days’ time, Nasarawa State is going to be the host of what is going to be the zonal congress in Lafia,” he stated.