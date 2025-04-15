2027: Gov Okpebholo Warns Against Destabilizing Nigeria

Share

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has cautioned the political class against importing mercenaries to destabilize the country ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Governor issued the warning while receiving the President of the Northern Youth Association of Nigeria (NYAN), Godiya Adams Bogoro, and ten other northern youth leaders at the Government House in Benin City. He emphasized the need for all Nigerians to unite in the fight against insecurity.

Governor Okpebholo urged Nigerians, regardless of tribe or religion, to live peacefully as brothers and sisters.

He also advised Nigerian youths not to allow themselves to be used as instruments of destruction and destabilization.

“Politics is around the corner, and crises are beginning to surface again. People cannot continue to use the youths as instruments of destruction for their selfish gains,” the governor said.

“We should know as youths that tomorrow belongs to us, and we should not allow ourselves to be used to destroy it. As youths, you are the leaders of the nation and the bedrock of its development.

“In 2015, it was widely reported that some persons, who did not mean well for Nigeria, allegedly brought in mercenaries.

“We must not allow that to happen again. We should all stand up against such moves, because tomorrow belongs to the youth.

“These people want to kill and destroy the nation, but we must say no. Stand firm and resist them because this country belongs to us.”

He thanked the delegation for their visit and for recognizing his administration’s efforts in resolving the recent conflict in Uromi.

“I grew up in the northern part of the country, and I see what happened in Uromi as a task that must drive us to attain peace across Nigeria. I have sent a message to our people in the North, and the incident has been condemned in totality.

“We must all work together to protect our nation. Nigerians love life; we do not enjoy killings. Those who commit these acts are not true Nigerians—they come in, create crises, and innocent people die,” he added.

In his remarks, Godiya Adams Bogoro commended Governor Okpebholo’s swift response and commitment to peace and security in Edo State.

“The Uromi incident was tragic and highlights the need for collaborative efforts to prevent future occurrences. We commend your administration’s prompt actions and your commitment to addressing the root causes of insecurity through community engagement,” Bogoro said.

Similarly, Governor Okpebholo also hosted the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Edo State Chapter, where he urged members to steer clear of drugs and violence in order to secure a better future.

