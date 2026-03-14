The Senior Special Assistant on Broadcast Media, Press and Public Affairs to the Governor of Zamfara State, Mustapha Jafaru Kaura, has dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Saturday Telegraph reports that Laura announced his resignation in a letter addressed to the PDP Chairman of Kungurki Ward in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

In the letter, the media aide explained that his decision to leave the party was influenced by what he described as persistent leadership crises and multiple court cases involving the party at the national level.

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According to him, the internal disputes have affected the party’s stability and hindered its progress across the country.

“With much obedience and due diligence, I wish to formally tender my resignation letter as a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kungurki Ward of Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State, effective from March 9, 2026,” he stated.

Kaura added that his decision was guided by Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), which guarantees citizens the right to freedom of association, including the liberty to join or leave any political party or organisation.

Following his resignation from the PDP, the governor’s aide confirmed that he had registered with the APC in Galadima Dan Galadima Ward, also in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area.

Before his defection, Kaura had been known as a vocal supporter of the administration of Dauda Lawal, frequently defending the government’s policies as part of the governor’s media team while also criticising the APC.

His move added to the ongoing wave of political realignments in the country ahead of the 2027 general elections.