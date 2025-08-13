2027: Gov Bago Names Self DG Of Tinubu Re-Election Campaign

As the battle for the 2027 Presidential election draws closer, the Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago, on Tuesday declared himself the Director-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election.

Speaking in Minna, the state capital, Governor Bago also announced that the state would serve as the headquarters of the campaign.

The Governor, however, condemned some members of the ruling party who are agitating for a northern candidate ahead of the 2027 election, stressing that the North and South have an unwritten understanding on the power-sharing formula.

He said, “I’m now the self-imposed Director General of the Tinubu campaign for 2027, and Niger State is the campaign headquarters for Asiwaju 2027.

“We are Nigerians and we love Nigeria. There is an unwritten understanding in Nigeria for power to rotate between the North and the South. This has brought peace to this country.

“We completed the tenure of former President Muhammadu Buhari, and Asiwaju is just in his second year.”