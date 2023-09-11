2027: Gladiators Afraid Of Kwankwaso, Cause of Crisis in NNPP

A Former Special Adviser to the Governor on Inter-Community Relations in the administration of Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and a stalwart of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Alhaji Abdul- salam Adeola Abdullateef, has said that those afraid of Kwankwaso’s chances in 2027 are behind his recent predicaments in the party.

Speaking with Journalists in Kano, Saturday, the NNPP Stalwart hinted that some faceless non- Party members, who are largely from Kano and are seriously afraid of Kwankwaso making it to the Presidency in 2027 are those who have infiltrated the ranks of the Party and are causing crisis.

Although, Adeoala Abdullateef, didn’t mention those he accused of amplifying the crises in NNPP, but he clearly insinuated that they are people who Governed Kano from 2015 to 2019 but failed woefully to impact any positive results in the State.

He said: “These People have Governed Kano from 2015 to 2019 but all they did was selling Government lands, destroying the legacies of Kwankwaso, which he built from 2011 to 2015 and distorting the original plans of Kano by building rampantly on any available space”.

Abdulsalam who denied that Kwankwaso was defecting out of the NNPP, said that even the group that claims to have suspended him are not Party members but a minor group sponsored by these faceless persons to cause havoc in NNPP.