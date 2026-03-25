2027: Gang That Brought Buhari To Power Will Remove Tinubu – Dele Momodu

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dele Momodu has said the “Gang” that brought late former President Muhammadu Buhari to power in 2015 are ready to help the party’s presidential candidate defeat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

In an interview on Arise News Morning Show on Wednesday, Momodu identified the “Gang” to include former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, ex-Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and ex-Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, who are now members of the ADC.

Momodu said, “We have in ADC today two of the leading presidential contestants in the last election, so you do not need to reinvent the wheel. To win an election is not just the crowd or the noise, not just the ideas or how brilliant you are.

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“Go back to the drawing board and look at how Buhari captured power in 2015. I was a part of those who worked at that time; I wasn’t a member of APC.

“Tinubu is so formidable that you are not just going to produce a candidate that would take him out; it doesn’t work that way, and I will go around the world. You will remember that Joe Biden was removed by the Democrats in America, and then they brought Kamala Harris.

“She raised a lot of money, which I liked, but at the end of the day, she could not defeat Trump. Everything was said against Trump, but he was able to defeat Kamala.

“I have my preference, and that is Atiku, in matters of strategy, ADC must go to the part of the country where they are most disgruntled against the ADC. The people who worked for Tinubu to become President were partly in Buhari’s gang, and today they are angry that they have been abandoned.

“El-Rufai is languishing somewhere in detention, Malami is running up and down, so that team is waiting for ADC to capture. When you go in that direction, you have Atiku, Tambuwal, El-Rufai, and others.

“Let ADC go all out to capture. If you pick Atiku, he comes from the North-East, where APC has the vice president, and the region will be very happy to have a President for the very first time.”