The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aihaji Abdullahi Ganduje, has reiterated the party’s plan to achieve political dominance in the Southwest by winning the next governorship elections in the Oyo and Osun States.

The former Governor of Kano State spoke on Wednesday while officially welcoming retired Colonel Gbenga Adegbola into the party at the APC national secretariat in Abuja.

New Telegraph recalls that Ganduje had opened up on the party plan to take over the southwest in November, shortly after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the party victorious in the 2024 Ondo State governorship election.

Speaking at the event, Ganduje emphasized that the APC remains committed to its Southwest strategy.

He also highlighted the value of retired military officers in politics, describing them as disciplined individuals who can strengthen the party.

“This is a happy moment. This is historic as far as Oyo State politics is concerned. I am happy that the retired Colonel knows the rules and regulations of the party.

You are behaving as if you have been at the party for years. He first went to his unit, then the ward and local government to register before proceeding to the State level. This explains why the State leaders are here with him at the national secretariat.

I am not surprised because a retired military officer is always a disciplined man. He will bring more discipline to our party.”

Ganduje assured Adegbola of equal opportunities within the APC, saying, “By this declaration, you have the privilege, opportunities, and the chance to contest for any position in the party. If you decide to contest an election, an enabling environment is guaranteed. You are free to contest for any office you so wish.”

Ganduje stated, “Our blueprint for the Southwest geopolitical zone for 2027 is tagged ‘political homogeneity.’ In other words, according to our blueprint, we will work hard and, with the help of Allah (SWT) and the people of the State, Oyo will be an APC State in 2027.

The other state in the zone that is off the hook—Osun State—In Sha Allah, will also be an APC State. That is what we mean by political homogeneity.”

Ganduje also praised Adegbola’s entry into the party, noting that it would attract more young people to the APC. He assured him of full membership rights and equal status with long-standing party members.

