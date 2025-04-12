2027: Ganduje Reacts To Atiku Visit To Buhari Amid Coalition Talk

Share

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has dismissed coalition talks among opposition figures ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Describing the move as a futile alliance that is doomed to fail, Ganduje brushed aside any notion of a serious threat to the ruling party when asked about ongoing discussions among major opposition figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Governor of Anambra State Peter Obi.

Speaking to newsmen after leading the APC National Working Committee (NWC) on a Sallah homage to former President Muhammadu Buhari at his residence in Kaduna State, the AC touted the party’s political dominance, noting its control of 21 states and declaring it still the strongest party in West Africa.

READ ALSO

He added that the APC was not only focused on maintaining its hold on power but also expanding its influence ahead of the 2027 polls.

He said, “We are not worried at all. This is just history trying to repeat itself. They went on a joint venture, which will not work because from what we have seen, there are just some particles that cannot come together.

“It is a game, and we will not reveal our technicalities on how to handle it, but we assure you, we are equal to the task.

“We are eyeing other states that will come into our fold. Either the governors themselves will come, or we go for election and defeat them to increase our tally. We are comfortable, but we are not resting. We shall continue,” Ganduje added.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

