2027: Ganduje, Minister Rally Kano APC To Dislodge Nnpp

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Umar Ganduje and the Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development Yusuf Ata have urged members of the party in in Kano State to be united so as to wrest power from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Ganduje made the call during the eighth and ninth Kano State House of Assembly APC members’ forum dinner. The dinner was held in honour of Kabiru Rurum, Hamisu Chidari, Yusuf Atta, Labaran Madari, Ayuba Durum, Babangida Yakudima and Baffa Danagundi.

Ganduje, represented by the state chairman of the party, Abdullahi Abbas, stressed that unity remained the only option for the party to regain power in 2027.

The former governor said: ”God has already intervened in our situation; the current government is already distorting the state; “We are just waiting for time. The next election will be a matter of shifting a hen from its eggs.”

He said it was surprising that Rabiu Kwankwaso, the founder of the NNPP, claimed he “is the one who has people”. Ganduje said: ”I can swear to God if not for our issues that some of us went away, he wouldn’t have won any election in the state.

Share

Please follow and like us: