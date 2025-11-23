2027: Ganduje, Kano APC Stakeholders Endorse Tinubu As Unanimous Candidate

All stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, representing all 484 wards and 44 local governments, have unanimously endorsed President Bola Tinubu as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on the outcome of the meetings, former APC National Chairman and Kano State leader, Dr. Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, said the gatherings were aimed at fostering unity and solidarity within the party ahead of 2027. “Over the last three days, we engaged with all 44 local government chairmen and party leaders to strengthen our commitment to President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.

Dr. Ganduje emphasized that the stakeholders agreed to ensure the party wins all elections in Kano State in 2027, while also supporting Tinubu for a full victory across the Northern States and the nation. “We directed that party offices at all levels be physically accessible and functional to encourage active participation and accommodate members who aspire for higher positions,” he added.

The former national chairman also announced plans to enhance party operations through e-registration. Computers have been procured to facilitate the process, with the goal of sustaining Kano’s record as the state with the highest number of APC faithful during previous party registration exercises.

Dr. Ganduje urged eligible members to obtain their voter registration cards with INEC, emphasizing that participation in the electoral process is crucial for consolidating APC’s presence and influence in the state.