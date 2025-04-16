2027: Ganduje Hints On Kwankwaso’s Planned Defection To APC

Share

As the 2027 presidential election gained momentum across the country, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on Tuesday declared that the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) is dead, noting that the its 2023 presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is set to return to the ruling party.

Ganduje who made this remark in Abuja during a courtesy visit by the President Bola Tinubu Support Group to the party’s National Secretariat, said the party under his leadership was ready to welcome Kwankwaso back into its fold.

According to him, the APC has been receiving prominent politicians and lawmakers from various regions of the country, further solidifying the party’s dominance.

Ganduje also dismissed ongoing efforts by opposition elements to form a coalition against President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections, predicting that such alliances would eventually collapse, with their key figures returning to the APC.

He said, “The NNPP is dead. And it will soon be buried very, very soon. I’m hoping where we will put the dead body, the coffin has already been constructed.

“What remains now is to dig the grave. And already they are digging the grave very, very soon. Even like that, the so-called NNPP national leader, he too, he says after losing everyone, he wants to come back to us. We will welcome him, because he’s coming back home.

