2027: Ganduje, APC Leaders Vow To Reclaim Power In Kano

The immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday, made his first major political outing since resigning from office three months ago.

Ganduje, who resigned from his chiarmanship seat on health ground, joined Kano APC stakeholders at a closed-door meeting in Abuja, focusing on strengthening the party’s structure ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Those in attendance included the Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, Senator Kawu Sumaila, members of the House of Representatives, and other party members.

Addressing the meeting, Ganduje urged members to mobilise for the ongoing voter registration exercise as the leaders pledged to reclaim the state from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in 2027.

“Let’s see how we can encourage our people to go and register. So far, we are doing very well, and we want to assure the people of Kano State that our members will register, so that during the election, we come out in large numbers and win,” he said.

Correspondingly, the Deputy Senate President, Barau, also expressed support for President Bola Tinubu.

He said, “What the President is doing and what he has done for our nation, we are solely behind him.

“We have never asked for anything from him that he has not done for us, including institutions of learning and projects.”