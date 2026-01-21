2027: FUTA Teaching Hospital Will Enhance Tinubu’s Re-Election – Fasoranti

The leader of Afenifere, the Pan-Yoruba Social-Political group, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has said the establishment of Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) Teaching Hospital will enhance the reelection of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

Fasoranti spoke when the leadership of the Teaching Hospital, led by the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Prof. Olusegun Ojo, paid a courtesy visit to him at his residence in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The Afenifere leader stated that the Akure people, led by Dr Adebimpe Ogunleye, had been advocating for the establishment of a Teaching Hospital in Akure. He said Akure, among other state capitals, was the only one with a teaching hospital until Tinubu approved one for the state capital.

Fasoranti advised the management of the hospital to deliver on its mandate and give medical attention to the citizens of the state and the country at large.

The nonagenarian leader of Afenifere said the establishment of the teaching hospital is a dream come true for the people of Akure, who were without such a facility since the state was created in 1976.

He said, “The establishment of this university is a booster to President Tinubu’s ambition. Tinubu came here personally to see me. He congratulated us in advance that, by the grace of God, the university will be a reality.

He came here after the election. Tinubu has a very bright chance. Even for the coming election in 2027, by the grace of God, he is going to succeed.”

Earlier, the CMD appreciated the leadership role played by Pa Fasoranti and other elites of Akure during the struggle for the establishment of the FUTA Teaching Hospital.

According to him, the establishment of a FUTA Teaching Hospital did not happen by chance. He said it happened because of the contribution of a father, a statesman, and a patriot who spoke with conviction, clarity, and love for his people.

Prof. Ojo said it is now common knowledge that the hospital became a reality because Fasoranti made it a personal request to President Tinubu, a request anchored on his lifelong commitment to the progress of Akure, Ondo State, and Nigeria at large.

He added, “Your insistence that this dream must be fulfilled while you are still alive was not born out of personal gain, but out of a genuine desire to secure a better healthcare future for generations yet unborn. Baba, that singular intervention altered the healthcare landscape of Akure forever.

“As if this monumental contribution was not enough, you went further to personally recommend, through a formal letter, the appointment of Professor Olusegun Ojo as the Pioneer Chief Medical Director of this hospital. That decision laid a solid administrative, ethical, and professional foundation upon which we are proud to continue to build today.

“Baba, in every sense of the word, you are the pillar upon which this institution stands. Your influence opened doors; your credibility gave confidence; and your selfless leadership gave life to a vision that once seemed distant.”

The CMD sought Afenifere leader’s continued prayers, guidance, and fatherly counsel. He said the name and legacy of Pa Fasoranti would be protected, honoured, and reflected in the success and stability of the institution.