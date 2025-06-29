Siminalayi Fubara, the suspended Governor of Rivers State, has publicly disassociated himself from campaign material purportedly promoting his candidacy for the 2027 general elections.

Debunking the alleged campaign material while speaking to his supporters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Fubara expressed frustration over the unauthorised production of branded caps and shirts bearing his name.

The suspended governor, however, clarified that he neither approved nor initiated any of such political activity.

“I was pissed off. Someone forwarded to me a video showing where they were producing campaign materials, caps and shirts for the 2027 general elections. I am not aware of it, and I did not authorise or send anyone,” Fubara stated.

The embattled governor, currently serving a six-month suspension amid a prolonged political rift with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, emphasised that his focus remains on peace and progress in the state.

“Every one of us should understand that we have done our best, and what we need now is this peace for us to grow,” he added.

Fubara’s comments come in the wake of a high-level intervention by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who recently brokered peace between the two political heavyweights during a closed-door meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The president had earlier declared a state of emergency in Rivers State in response to the escalating political crisis.

The governor’s statement is seen as a move to reinforce his commitment to the reconciliation process and refocus public discourse on governance rather than premature electioneering.