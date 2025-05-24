Share

In a bold political appeal aimed at fostering national unity and power balance, the South-North Progressives Forum (SNPF) has called on the coalition led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, to zone the 2027 presidential ticket to the Southern region.

The Convener of Forum, Mr Onyekwulisi Ikechwuku, made this call during a press conference held on Saturday in Abuja and titled, “The South Deserves Another Tenure of Four Years”.

According to Ikechwuku, the event highlighted the forum’s commitment to equitable power distribution and democratic inclusivity across Nigeria, while outlining the group’s stance on the historical imbalance in Nigeria’s leadership structure.

He said since the inception of Nigeria’s democratic journey—from the parliamentary system of 1957 to the return to constitutional democracy in 1999—the North has occupied the presidency for 24 years while the South has served for only 18 years.

The forum insisted that its advocacy transcended party interests, focusing instead on a national cause.

“This disparity in leadership tenure between the North and South calls for urgent redress. We believe zoning the presidency to the South in 2027 will reaffirm our national commitment to fairness, unity, and inclusive governance,” Ikechwuku stated.

The convener criticized the federal character principle for not extending its equity framework to elective positions, suggesting the need for a more robust legal mechanism.

“We propose a constitutional amendment or an executive-backed electoral reform bill that institutionalises power rotation between the North and South,” Ikechwuku explained. “This will enable regional blocs to micro-zone presidential tickets and reinforce Nigeria’s democratic balance.”

In a direct message to stakeholders, political parties, and the Atiku-El-Rufai coalition, SNPF urged a unified agreement to present a Southern candidate for the presidency in the upcoming 2027 elections.

“This is not a partisan plea but a national imperative,” Ikechwuku declared. “We must ensure every Nigerian has a fair shot at leadership to sustain peace and progress. We are equally committed to advocating for a Northern presidency in 2031—demonstrating our dedication to fairness and stability.”

Revealing the group’s roadmap to 2027, the SNPF announced an ambitious voter mobilisation strategy aimed at securing at least 10 million eligible supporters, with 80% of those expected to come from Northern Nigeria.

“This campaign is built on unity, equality, and national interest. We call on all patriots to join this movement for a better Nigeria,” Ikechwuku concluded.

