2027: Forum Endorses Tinubu, Otu For Second Term

The Cross River Southern Consultative Forum, Wednesday led a grand endorsement rally for Governor Bassey Otu and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Dubbed: “Mother of all endorsements, the event, which took place at the U.J. Esuene Stadium, drew thousands from across the state.

Otu, addressing the euphoric crowd, expressed profound gratitude to the people of the southern senatorial district for their unwavering support and trust.

He said: “I am humbled by this overwhelming show of love. This endorsement is not just about politics — it is a validation of the economic renewal we are championing.

“We are laying a solid foundation through agricultural reforms, enterprise growth, and infrastructure that will position Cross River as a leading investment hub in Nigeria.